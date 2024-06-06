Gang Rivalry Spurs Violence in Tihar Jail, Inmate Stabbed

A fight erupted inside Tihar Jail between members of rival gangs, leaving one prisoner seriously injured, police reported on Thursday. The injured, identified as Hitesh, is an undertrial in a murder case and a member of the Gogi gang.

According to authorities, the violent clash occurred around 11:15 am on Wednesday, involving Hitesh and two members of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang. Hitesh was reportedly stabbed with an ice-pick-like weapon and urgently transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer confirmed that Hitesh remains under medical care.

The assailants have been named as Gaurav Lohra and Gurinder, who are both undergoing trial for murder and attempted murder. An investigation continues under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code due to the severity of Hitesh's injuries. This incident follows the fatal stabbing of gangster Tajpuriya by a rival gang in the same jail last May.

