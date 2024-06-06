Pakistani Siblings Found in India with Fake IDs: Security Threat

Two Pakistani siblings, Harun Umar Parkar and Aslam Umar Parkar, have been found staying illegally in India since 1971, according to a police official from Bhiwandi in Thane district on Thursday.

The siblings, residing in Gulzarnagar in Bhiwandi, were reportedly aided by seven other individuals who helped them procure forged documents and ID cards, posing a significant security threat. Shanti Nagar police station sub-inspector Suresh Ghuge disclosed that this network facilitated the illegal stay through fake documentation.

The implicated individuals have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passports Act, as well as the Foreign Nationals Act. No arrests have been made so far, but the investigation is ongoing, the official added.

