Left Menu

Pakistani Siblings Found in India with Fake IDs: Security Threat

Two Pakistani siblings were discovered living illegally in India since 1971 with the help of forged documents. Seven others are implicated in helping them obtain fake IDs. The incident, considered a security threat, has led to charges under various Indian laws.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:36 IST
Pakistani Siblings Found in India with Fake IDs: Security Threat
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two Pakistani siblings, Harun Umar Parkar and Aslam Umar Parkar, have been found staying illegally in India since 1971, according to a police official from Bhiwandi in Thane district on Thursday.

The siblings, residing in Gulzarnagar in Bhiwandi, were reportedly aided by seven other individuals who helped them procure forged documents and ID cards, posing a significant security threat. Shanti Nagar police station sub-inspector Suresh Ghuge disclosed that this network facilitated the illegal stay through fake documentation.

The implicated individuals have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passports Act, as well as the Foreign Nationals Act. No arrests have been made so far, but the investigation is ongoing, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024