Mayor Kaunda Commends Restoration Efforts in uThongathi Following Heavy Rains

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda of eThekwini Municipality has praised the efforts being made to restore basic services in uThongathi following severe weather conditions that caused significant destruction to homes and infrastructure in the metro areas. Kaunda assessed the progress in the eMagwaveni area, highlighting the priority of clearing debris and fallen trees to enable municipal teams to access the region.

Key Points from Kaunda’s Visit:

Immediate Priorities: The primary focus has been on clearing roads of debris and fallen trees to allow municipal teams and relief organizations to reach the affected areas. Restoration of electricity is also underway.

Temporary Relief: Government departments and NGOs have been able to provide temporary relief to those affected, thanks to improved access.

Support for Bereaved Families: The municipality is collaborating with the Department of Human Settlements to rebuild homes for bereaved families swiftly, enabling them to conduct funeral arrangements properly.

Ongoing and Future Actions:

Temporary Shelters: Three shelters have been set up to accommodate displaced families, with ongoing assessments to evaluate the full extent of infrastructure damage.

Housing Projects: Plans to commence a housing project in eMagwaveni by the end of June have been accelerated. Instead of temporary houses, the municipality will build permanent homes for those affected.

Water Supply: Kaunda assured residents that the water supply remains intact, with clean drinking water available from taps.

Areas Most Affected:

uThongathi: The most impacted area, with hundreds of homes destroyed.

Other Areas: Umgababa, Eshowe, Utrecht, Osizweni, and KwaHlabisa also suffered significant damage.

Provincial Government Coordination:

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government is coordinating efforts across various sector departments to provide humanitarian relief and support to the affected communities.

The mayor’s commitment to restoring services and accelerating housing projects underscores the municipality's dedication to helping residents recover from the devastation caused by the heavy rains and storms.