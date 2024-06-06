Left Menu

Court Grants Extended Custody for Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Amid Sexual Abuse Charges

A court has extended the Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna till June 10. Revanna faces multiple charges of rape and sexual abuse. He was arrested on May 31 after returning from Germany. The SIT sought further time to investigate comprehensively.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:49 IST
Court Grants Extended Custody for Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Amid Sexual Abuse Charges
Prajwal Revanna
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Thursday extended the Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna till June 10. The extension comes as Revanna faces serious charges of rape and sexual abuse against multiple women.

The 33-year-old, who is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, failed to retain the Hassan Lok Sabha seat in the recent elections. Revanna was initially remanded to SIT custody on May 31, after his arrest at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport upon returning from Germany.

SIT officials arrested him following a 'Blue Corner Notice' issued by Interpol, stemming from a request made by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation. Allegations against Revanna include the sexual harassment of a 47-year-old former maid, with his father, MLA H D Revanna, listed as the primary accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024