Court Grants Extended Custody for Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Amid Sexual Abuse Charges
A court has extended the Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna till June 10. Revanna faces multiple charges of rape and sexual abuse. He was arrested on May 31 after returning from Germany. The SIT sought further time to investigate comprehensively.
A court here on Thursday extended the Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna till June 10. The extension comes as Revanna faces serious charges of rape and sexual abuse against multiple women.
The 33-year-old, who is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, failed to retain the Hassan Lok Sabha seat in the recent elections. Revanna was initially remanded to SIT custody on May 31, after his arrest at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport upon returning from Germany.
SIT officials arrested him following a 'Blue Corner Notice' issued by Interpol, stemming from a request made by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation. Allegations against Revanna include the sexual harassment of a 47-year-old former maid, with his father, MLA H D Revanna, listed as the primary accused.
