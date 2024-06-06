Police Injured in Stone Pelting During Mumbai Anti-Encroachment Drive

In a dramatic turn of events, more than ten police personnel and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers were injured in an anti-encroachment drive marred by violence in Powai, Mumbai, as reported by officials.

The incident, which occurred at 1 PM in the Jai Bhim Nagar slum colony near Hiranandani Hospital, ensued when residents resisted the clearing of around 400 allegedly illegal structures. Despite eviction notices issued on June 1, the residents claimed longstanding occupancy of 25 years.

Tensions escalated as some residents began pelting stones, injuring multiple police officers, including an assistant commissioner. The police employed mild force to control the situation, leading to a temporary halt in the drive. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani later inspected the site.

A video capturing the chaotic stone-pelting incident has gone viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)