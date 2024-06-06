Left Menu

Police Injured in Stone Pelting During Mumbai Anti-Encroachment Drive

More than ten police personnel and some Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers were injured during an anti-encroachment drive in the Jai Bhim Nagar slum colony in Powai, Mumbai. The incident escalated when residents protested against the eviction, leading to stone pelting and subsequent police intervention.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:13 IST
Police Injured in Stone Pelting During Mumbai Anti-Encroachment Drive
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, more than ten police personnel and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers were injured in an anti-encroachment drive marred by violence in Powai, Mumbai, as reported by officials.

The incident, which occurred at 1 PM in the Jai Bhim Nagar slum colony near Hiranandani Hospital, ensued when residents resisted the clearing of around 400 allegedly illegal structures. Despite eviction notices issued on June 1, the residents claimed longstanding occupancy of 25 years.

Tensions escalated as some residents began pelting stones, injuring multiple police officers, including an assistant commissioner. The police employed mild force to control the situation, leading to a temporary halt in the drive. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani later inspected the site.

A video capturing the chaotic stone-pelting incident has gone viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024