Houthi Leader Pledges Intensified Operations Against Israel
Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Houthis, announced on Thursday that the group's joint operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against Israeli targets will escalate. This follows statements from Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree about attacks on Haifa port, claims which the Israeli military has denied.
Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:12 IST
Earlier, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port. The Israeli military denied the claim.
