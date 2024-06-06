Houthi Leader Pledges Intensified Operations Against Israel

The leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said on Thursday the group's operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against Israel would intensify.

Earlier, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port. The Israeli military denied the claim.

