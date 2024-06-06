Left Menu

Spain Seeks to Join Gaza Genocide Case Against Israel at UN Court

Spain has become the first European country to request joining South Africa's case at the UN's International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. This move supports peace efforts in the Middle East amid ongoing violence. Spain's entry would allow it to submit written and verbal arguments.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:23 IST
In a landmark move, Spain on Thursday became the first European nation to seek permission from a United Nations court to join a case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. South Africa launched this case last year, alleging breaches of the genocide convention by Israel in its military actions in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, although no cease-fire has been mandated. Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares cited the urgent need for peace in Gaza as the primary motivation behind the request.

Spain will be able to submit written arguments and participate in public hearings if granted entry, marking the latest effort by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's government to support peace-making initiatives in the region.

