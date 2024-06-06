Left Menu

Youth Killed in Odisha Village Feud

A 31-year-old laborer named Mitu Bisoyi was beaten to death by Kalu Nayak in Ganjam, Odisha, following a heated argument. The incident occurred in Sundhipalli village. The police have ruled out any political motivation, attributing the attack to a personal feud. The accused has been arrested.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Ganjam district, Odisha, a 31-year-old laborer named Mitu Bisoyi was beaten to death following a heated argument. The attack, which occurred in Sundhipalli village, has left the community in shock.

Police have arrested the accused, Kalu Nayak from the same village, and confiscated a bamboo stick believed to be the weapon used in the fatal attack. Inspector Sandhyrani Singh, in-charge of the Badagada police station, stated that a personal feud is suspected to be the motive behind the incident.

Contrary to earlier speculations, officials have ruled out any political involvement in the crime. Despite being rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Bisoyi succumbed to his injuries, authorities confirmed.

