Allahabad High Court Criticizes Hostile Signage on Armed Forces Premises

The Allahabad High Court has raised concerns over the use of hostile signage on armed forces premises, highlighting the potentially harmful impact on children.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav made this comment while granting bail to Etvir Limbu, a Nepali national accused of trespassing at an Air Force Station in an intoxicated state. The court suggested the Central Government consider using softer language in place of 'Trespassers will be shot' and similar warnings.

Limbu's defense argued that he had unintentionally entered the premises while intoxicated and lacked the knowledge to explain his situation to security personnel, as his identity card was lost. The court had earlier requested guidelines on such signage, noting the need for more appropriate language in public areas.

