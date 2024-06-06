Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Criticizes Hostile Signage on Armed Forces Premises

The Allahabad High Court criticized the use of hostile language like 'Trespassers will be shot' on armed forces premises, citing its negative impact on children. This observation came during the bail hearing for Etvir Limbu, who was apprehended for trespassing on an Air Force Station while intoxicated.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:12 IST
Allahabad High Court Criticizes Hostile Signage on Armed Forces Premises
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has raised concerns over the use of hostile signage on armed forces premises, highlighting the potentially harmful impact on children.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav made this comment while granting bail to Etvir Limbu, a Nepali national accused of trespassing at an Air Force Station in an intoxicated state. The court suggested the Central Government consider using softer language in place of 'Trespassers will be shot' and similar warnings.

Limbu's defense argued that he had unintentionally entered the premises while intoxicated and lacked the knowledge to explain his situation to security personnel, as his identity card was lost. The court had earlier requested guidelines on such signage, noting the need for more appropriate language in public areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024