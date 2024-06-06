Security Beefed Up Ahead of Annual Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar has urged enhanced security measures ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, set to commence on June 29. The directive was issued during a joint meeting with senior officers from various security agencies, including the police, Army, and CAPFs at the Kashmir Police Control Room. Discussions centered on fortifying existing security infrastructure and improving surveillance tactics to ensure a safe pilgrimage route.

A key objective outlined by ADGP Kumar was mitigating potential risks by deploying anti-sabotage teams to neutralize possible terror threats. Officers at the meeting contributed insights from past experiences, emphasizing the need for robust communication, coordination among forces, and real-time monitoring. The meeting also addressed the timing of yatra and tourist vehicle movements to minimize disruption, directing that vehicles be relocated to safe locations if traveling beyond designated cut-off times.

The senior officials stressed adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and proactive measures to ensure safety. They underscored the importance of preparing contingency plans and utilizing specialized forces for enhanced vigilance in vulnerable areas prone to natural hazards. With the pilgrimage approaching, ADGP Kumar assured the public of comprehensive security measures and urged cooperation with the guidelines to ensure a hassle-free experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)