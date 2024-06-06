Calcutta High Court Addresses Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal
The Calcutta High Court has allowed individuals affected by post-poll violence in West Bengal to submit complaints to the DGP via email. The court emphasized the need for immediate protection of citizens and directed that all complaints be promptly addressed. The matter will be reviewed after 10 days.
Expressing serious concerns over the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday issued a directive enabling affected citizens to email their complaints to the state's Director General of Police (DGP).
This followed a public petition demanding police action to protect opposition party workers amidst reports of violence post-Lok Sabha elections.
The court has warned that failure of state machinery to safeguard lives and property would compel them to take appropriate judicial action in the next hearing.
