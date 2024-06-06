Calcutta High Court Addresses Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal

Expressing serious concerns over the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday issued a directive enabling affected citizens to email their complaints to the state's Director General of Police (DGP).

This followed a public petition demanding police action to protect opposition party workers amidst reports of violence post-Lok Sabha elections.

The court has warned that failure of state machinery to safeguard lives and property would compel them to take appropriate judicial action in the next hearing.

