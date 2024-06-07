Left Menu

Delhi's Water Crisis continues Amidst Haryana's Reduced Water Share

Delhi's water crisis remains unsolved despite Himachal Pradesh's planned water release, as Haryana has reduced its water share. Delhi Minister Atishi claims Haryana is conspiring against the city's residents behind the Supreme Court's back. The Apex Court ordered Himachal to release surplus water and instructed Haryana to facilitate its flow.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:09 IST
New Delhi faces an ongoing water crisis even as Himachal Pradesh prepares to release water for the national capital, which may not fully alleviate the situation due to reduced water shares from Haryana. Delhi Minister Atishi, after visiting the Wazirabad Barrage, accused Haryana of undermining the city's water supply in defiance of a Supreme Court directive.

Atishi highlighted the rapid decline in the water level of the Yamuna at Wazirabad—from 671 feet on June 2 to 669.7 feet on Friday—questioning how water treatment plants could operate under such conditions. Her comments followed the Supreme Court's order directing Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi and asking Haryana to facilitate its flow, stressing that water should not become a political issue.

Despite the court's directive, Delhi continues to struggle with its water supply, with Minister Atishi indicating plans to inform the Supreme Court about Haryana's failure to release the promised water. The city remains in a precarious situation as summer intensifies.

