Security Forces Launch Major Search Operation Near City Outskirts
Security forces launched an extensive search operation on the outskirts of the city near Balaji temple in the Mujeen area after detecting suspicious activity. Although officials described it as a 'routine exercise', sources indicated heightened security measures in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath yatra starting June 29.
Security forces initiated a large-scale search operation on the city's outskirts near Balaji temple in the Mujeen area on Friday. The special operation group (SoG) and other security personnel were involved, officials confirmed.
Despite being labeled a 'routine exercise' by a senior police officer, sources disclosed the operation was prompted by suspicious activity in the vicinity. This enhanced vigilance comes as security is intensified ahead of the annual Amarnath yatra, scheduled to commence on June 29.
Authorities are taking all possible measures to ensure that the pilgrimage proceeds without incident, reflecting the prioritization of safety and security in the region.
