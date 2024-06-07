Madras High Court Exonerates IPS Officer in Extortion Case

In a significant ruling on Friday, the Madras High Court exonerated IPS officer Pramod Kumar in a case that accused him of extorting money from the directors of Paazee Forex Trading India Limited.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh dismissed all charges against Kumar, overturning a previous order from the II Additional District Judge for CBI cases, Coimbatore. The Judge concluded that the prosecution had failed to provide any prima facie evidence against the officer.

Notably, the court emphasized that there was no proof of demand or acceptance of any bribe by Kumar, undermining the validity of the case brought by the CBI.

