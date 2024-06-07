Left Menu

Madras High Court Exonerates IPS Officer in Extortion Case

The Madras High Court has discharged IPS officer Pramod Kumar from a case alleging extortion of money from Paazee Forex Trading India Ltd. Justice Vivek Kumar Singh found no evidence proving the charges against Kumar, stating that the prosecution's case was legally unsustainable and violated natural justice principles.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:14 IST
Pramod Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling on Friday, the Madras High Court exonerated IPS officer Pramod Kumar in a case that accused him of extorting money from the directors of Paazee Forex Trading India Limited.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh dismissed all charges against Kumar, overturning a previous order from the II Additional District Judge for CBI cases, Coimbatore. The Judge concluded that the prosecution had failed to provide any prima facie evidence against the officer.

Notably, the court emphasized that there was no proof of demand or acceptance of any bribe by Kumar, undermining the validity of the case brought by the CBI.

