Iran and India Strengthen Ties Amidst Regional Terror Challenges
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack in a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation against terrorism. The attack, claimed by the TRF, underscores the need for unity among regional states. Iran and India aim to expand economic ties alongside strategic cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 27-04-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 00:51 IST
- Country:
- Iran
In a recent phone conversation, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the necessity of regional unity in the fight against terrorism.
The tragic attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, has been claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Amidst the turmoil, Iran and India are looking to fortify their economic relations, with aspirations for deeper cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and strategic projects like the Chabahar Port development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off first commercial flight -- to Ayodhya -- at Hisar airport, lays foundation stone of new terminal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Jeddah for two-day visit.
I told Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night he has got approval ratings that would make me jealous: US Vice President JD Vance.
PM Narendra Modi asks steel sector to adopt new processes, new grades and new scales to be future ready.
PM Narendra Modi decides to cut short visit to Saudi Arabia after terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Govt sources.