Iran and India Strengthen Ties Amidst Regional Terror Challenges

In a recent phone conversation, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the necessity of regional unity in the fight against terrorism.

The tragic attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, has been claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Amidst the turmoil, Iran and India are looking to fortify their economic relations, with aspirations for deeper cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and strategic projects like the Chabahar Port development.

(With inputs from agencies.)