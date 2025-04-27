Left Menu

Al-Ahli Marches On: A Saudi Showdown Awaits in the Asian Champions League

Al-Ahli defeated Thailand's Buriram United 3-0 in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals, setting up a semi-final against Al-Hilal. Goals by Riyad Mahrez, Galeno, and Roberto Firmino secured victory. The match, held in Jeddah, showcased Al-Ahli's dominance as they aim for their first continental title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 01:01 IST
Al-Ahli Marches On: A Saudi Showdown Awaits in the Asian Champions League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive display, Al-Ahli secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Thailand's Buriram United, propelling them into an all-Saudi Pro League semi-final against Al-Hilal in the Asian Champions League. The match, held at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, was marked by early goals, setting the stage for an exciting finale next Tuesday.

The game took a decisive turn within the first six minutes, with Riyad Mahrez and Galeno scoring to give Al-Ahli a commanding early lead. Roberto Firmino's contribution soon after extended this lead, sealing the outcome long before the halftime whistle. Coach Matthias Jaissle praised the team's energy and the fans' support, noting the importance of such spirit in dominating the game.

Al-Ahli, past runners-up in 1986 and 2012, is in pursuit of their first continental title. Their opponents, Al-Hilal, boast four previous championships, promising a thrilling semi-final confrontation. The tournament stages held in Saudi Arabia feature several intense clashes as Al-Ahli advances in their quest for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025