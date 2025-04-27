Al-Ahli Marches On: A Saudi Showdown Awaits in the Asian Champions League

In an impressive display, Al-Ahli secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Thailand's Buriram United, propelling them into an all-Saudi Pro League semi-final against Al-Hilal in the Asian Champions League. The match, held at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, was marked by early goals, setting the stage for an exciting finale next Tuesday.

The game took a decisive turn within the first six minutes, with Riyad Mahrez and Galeno scoring to give Al-Ahli a commanding early lead. Roberto Firmino's contribution soon after extended this lead, sealing the outcome long before the halftime whistle. Coach Matthias Jaissle praised the team's energy and the fans' support, noting the importance of such spirit in dominating the game.

Al-Ahli, past runners-up in 1986 and 2012, is in pursuit of their first continental title. Their opponents, Al-Hilal, boast four previous championships, promising a thrilling semi-final confrontation. The tournament stages held in Saudi Arabia feature several intense clashes as Al-Ahli advances in their quest for glory.

