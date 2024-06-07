Left Menu

Hunter Biden Faces Federal Gun Charges: Prosecutors Wrap Up Case

Federal prosecutors are concluding their case against Hunter Biden, alleging he lied about drug use on a gun purchase form. Testimonies, including those from his ex-wife and a former girlfriend, highlighted his drug problems. Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, but pleads not guilty.

PTI | Wilmington | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:34 IST
Federal prosecutors are nearing the end of their case against Hunter Biden, the president's son, who is accused of lying on a required gun purchase form by denying drug use. The prosecution, presenting highly personal testimonies, aims to prove Biden was in the throes of addiction when he bought the weapon.

This week's hearings have featured testimonies from Biden's ex-wife and former girlfriend detailing his habitual crack use, as well as revealing images and videos illustrating the extent of his drug problem. Prosecutors argue this evidence underscores his addiction at the time of the firearm purchase.

President Joe Biden addressed the case saying he respects the jury's verdict while emphasizing his pride in his son's recovery. Hunter faces three felonies, potentially leading to 25 years in prison. A plea deal from last year fell through, and Hunter, who maintained his innocence, now claims political pressure influenced the charges.

