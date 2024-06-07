Hunter Biden Faces Federal Gun Charges: Prosecutors Wrap Up Case
Federal prosecutors are concluding their case against Hunter Biden, alleging he lied about drug use on a gun purchase form. Testimonies, including those from his ex-wife and a former girlfriend, highlighted his drug problems. Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, but pleads not guilty.
- Country:
- United States
Federal prosecutors are nearing the end of their case against Hunter Biden, the president's son, who is accused of lying on a required gun purchase form by denying drug use. The prosecution, presenting highly personal testimonies, aims to prove Biden was in the throes of addiction when he bought the weapon.
This week's hearings have featured testimonies from Biden's ex-wife and former girlfriend detailing his habitual crack use, as well as revealing images and videos illustrating the extent of his drug problem. Prosecutors argue this evidence underscores his addiction at the time of the firearm purchase.
President Joe Biden addressed the case saying he respects the jury's verdict while emphasizing his pride in his son's recovery. Hunter faces three felonies, potentially leading to 25 years in prison. A plea deal from last year fell through, and Hunter, who maintained his innocence, now claims political pressure influenced the charges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Joe Biden's Bold Tax Reform to Combat Billionaire Inequality
Judge Cautions Jurors in Trump Trial: Scrutinize Star Witness Michael Cohen's Testimony
Trump Tower Testimony Resurfaces in Hush Money Trial
Jury in Trump hush money trial sends note to judge asking for testimony from National Enquirer publisher, Michael Cohen, reports AP.
Joe Biden Welcomes Champs: Kansas City Chiefs Visit the White House