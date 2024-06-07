Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Greater Noida: Three Die from Electric Shocks in Two Days

In Greater Noida, three people, including a child, have died due to electric shocks in two separate incidents over two days. Police officials have charged unidentified electricity department employees with causing death due to negligence. Both incidents are under investigation, with further legal proceedings underway.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:47 IST
Greater Noida witnessed a double tragedy as three individuals, including a young child, succumbed to electric shocks in separate incidents reported over two days, police officials confirmed on Friday.

In the harrowing first incident, a seven-year-old boy from Rabupura lost his life after coming into contact with a street pole. His grieving father, Shafiq, filed a complaint, leading to an FIR against unidentified electricity department employees under IPC section 304A for death due to negligence. The probe is actively ongoing, according to police sources.

The second shocking incident occurred in Attapir village, where two men, Sonu (28) and Harkiran (80), perished at a tubewell. Ramesh, a co-resident, found their bodies, which are now in police custody as officials continue to investigate the circumstances. Legal proceedings are in progress for both cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

