Brutal Assault in Neemuch: Man Humiliated in Public over Theft Allegation

A 36-year-old man, Mangilal Dhakad, was publicly thrashed and partially shaved by nine people accused of suspecting him of theft in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, recorded and shared on social media, has led to a police case against the perpetrators, with a manhunt underway.

PTI | Neemuch | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh, where a 36-year-old man, Mangilal Dhakad, faced public humiliation and assault. The harrowing episode saw a group of nine individuals partly shaving his head and moustache on the mere suspicion of stealing mustard from an agricultural market.

The incident, captured on video at Krishi Upaj Mandi and disseminated on social media, drew police attention. Promptly responding, Neemuch Superintendent of Police Ankit Jaiswal instructed the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) to take action. A case has been registered against the accused following Dhakad's complaint.

The accused, including main figures Vipin Birla and Ghanshyam, the barber who carried out the partial shaving, face charges under IPC sections 294, 147, and 355. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspects, said the police.

