Brutal Assault in Neemuch: Man Humiliated in Public over Theft Allegation

A shocking incident unfolded in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh, where a 36-year-old man, Mangilal Dhakad, faced public humiliation and assault. The harrowing episode saw a group of nine individuals partly shaving his head and moustache on the mere suspicion of stealing mustard from an agricultural market.

The incident, captured on video at Krishi Upaj Mandi and disseminated on social media, drew police attention. Promptly responding, Neemuch Superintendent of Police Ankit Jaiswal instructed the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) to take action. A case has been registered against the accused following Dhakad's complaint.

The accused, including main figures Vipin Birla and Ghanshyam, the barber who carried out the partial shaving, face charges under IPC sections 294, 147, and 355. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspects, said the police.

