Bloody Clash: 5 Naxalites Killed, 3 Jawans Injured in Chhattisgarh

In a deadly encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, five Naxalites were killed while three jawans sustained injuries, according to police reports.

The clash erupted in a forest near Gobel village in the Orchha area where a joint team of security forces was executing an anti-Naxalite operation.

Personnel from various police forces and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participated in the operation. Post-battle, the bodies of five Naxalites in uniform and several weapons were retrieved. This brings the total number of Naxalites killed in separate confrontations this year to 122.

