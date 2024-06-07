Left Menu

Bloody Clash: 5 Naxalites Killed, 3 Jawans Injured in Chhattisgarh

Five Naxalites were killed and three jawans injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The gun battle occurred near Gobel village, involving a joint team of security forces. This incident brings the total number of Naxalites killed this year to 122.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:27 IST
Bloody Clash: 5 Naxalites Killed, 3 Jawans Injured in Chhattisgarh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a deadly encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, five Naxalites were killed while three jawans sustained injuries, according to police reports.

The clash erupted in a forest near Gobel village in the Orchha area where a joint team of security forces was executing an anti-Naxalite operation.

Personnel from various police forces and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participated in the operation. Post-battle, the bodies of five Naxalites in uniform and several weapons were retrieved. This brings the total number of Naxalites killed in separate confrontations this year to 122.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024