Bloody Clash: 5 Naxalites Killed, 3 Jawans Injured in Chhattisgarh
Five Naxalites were killed and three jawans injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The gun battle occurred near Gobel village, involving a joint team of security forces. This incident brings the total number of Naxalites killed this year to 122.
In a deadly encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, five Naxalites were killed while three jawans sustained injuries, according to police reports.
The clash erupted in a forest near Gobel village in the Orchha area where a joint team of security forces was executing an anti-Naxalite operation.
Personnel from various police forces and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participated in the operation. Post-battle, the bodies of five Naxalites in uniform and several weapons were retrieved. This brings the total number of Naxalites killed in separate confrontations this year to 122.
