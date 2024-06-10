Man Self-Mutilates in Custody Amid Fear of Arrest in Jaisalmer

A differently abled man, identified as Abdul Washid, reportedly cut off his genitalia while under police custody in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. Sources indicate the act was driven by fear of arrest following allegations of misbehavior and molestation of women.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Singh Bhati said the 35-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday night under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code. The next morning, the accused allegedly used a sharp object from his bag to injure himself in the police station bathroom.

Washid was immediatey transferred to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment, where his condition is reported as stable. The women involved have undergone medical examinations, and the incident is currently under further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)