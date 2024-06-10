Tragic Terror Attack on Pilgrims Bus in Kashmir: UP Families Devastated
Two residents from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district are among the nine victims of a terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The incident also left 41 others injured. Local officials are providing support to affected families, with many victims undergoing surgery.
Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district are among the nine victims of a brutal terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials confirmed on Monday.
Among the 41 injured in Sunday's attack, 10 are from Balrampur district, and eight from Gonda district. District Magistrate Arvind Singh noted that 12 devotees from Balrampur were on a pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the bus in Reasi district, killing nine and injuring several. The 53-seater bus veered off the road due to the gunfire, plunging into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area. Local authorities are assisting the victims and their families in the aftermath of the tragedy.
