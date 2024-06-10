Left Menu

Tragic Terror Attack on Pilgrims Bus in Kashmir: UP Families Devastated

Two residents from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district are among the nine victims of a terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The incident also left 41 others injured. Local officials are providing support to affected families, with many victims undergoing surgery.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:15 IST
Tragic Terror Attack on Pilgrims Bus in Kashmir: UP Families Devastated
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district are among the nine victims of a brutal terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials confirmed on Monday.

Among the 41 injured in Sunday's attack, 10 are from Balrampur district, and eight from Gonda district. District Magistrate Arvind Singh noted that 12 devotees from Balrampur were on a pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the bus in Reasi district, killing nine and injuring several. The 53-seater bus veered off the road due to the gunfire, plunging into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area. Local authorities are assisting the victims and their families in the aftermath of the tragedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024