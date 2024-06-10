Indian Youth Congress Candle March Condemns Terrorist Attack

The Indian Youth Congress held a candle march on Monday to honor the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, which resulted in the death of nine people and left 41 injured.

IYC chief Srinivas BV condemned the attack, describing it as 'cowardly and shameful', and urged the Central government to take stringent measures against terrorism while providing appropriate compensation to the affected families. 'The whole country stands in solidarity with the victims,' he said, emphasizing the need for swift justice.

The incident unfolded on Sunday evening when a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi was ambushed by terrorists. The bus, en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Teryath village after terrorists opened fire. The attack affected 53-seater bus had 33 injured survivors.

