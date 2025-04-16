National Uproar: Congress Rallies Against Central Government's Charges
The Congress Party launched nationwide protests against the Central government and its investigative agencies following the filing of a chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate against party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The move, viewed as politically motivated, has prompted significant public demonstrations and detentions in Delhi.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Party has escalated its opposition to the Central government by organizing nationwide protests after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against key party figures, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case. The protests, led by prominent leaders, intensified as several party members faced detention in Delhi.
Criticizing the move as politically motivated, Congress leader Amit Chavda said the charges were intended to divert public attention from pressing national issues and stifle dissent. 'The misuse of institutions like the ED and CBI to threaten the opposition is clear,' Chavda conveyed to the press.
Further allegations from Party MP Imran Pratapgarhi suggest the charges are a response to the BJP's fears of losing elections in Bihar and Assam. As the legal battle unfolds, Congress maintains its faith in the judiciary and regrets that the Gandhis are being targeted to suppress opposition voices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Offshore Mining: Calls for Cancellation of Tenders Amid Environmental Concerns
Rahul Gandhi Urges Modi to Defend Tribal Rights Amidst Forest Rights Act Challenge
Rahul Gandhi Joins BC Protest at Jantar Mantar
Court Postpones Rahul Gandhi Defamation Hearing: Political Battle Persists
Lok Sabha Speaker chides Sonia Gandhi for casting aspersions on parliamentary procedures followed during passage of Waqf Amendment Bill.