National Uproar: Congress Rallies Against Central Government's Charges

The Congress Party has escalated its opposition to the Central government by organizing nationwide protests after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against key party figures, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case. The protests, led by prominent leaders, intensified as several party members faced detention in Delhi.

Criticizing the move as politically motivated, Congress leader Amit Chavda said the charges were intended to divert public attention from pressing national issues and stifle dissent. 'The misuse of institutions like the ED and CBI to threaten the opposition is clear,' Chavda conveyed to the press.

Further allegations from Party MP Imran Pratapgarhi suggest the charges are a response to the BJP's fears of losing elections in Bihar and Assam. As the legal battle unfolds, Congress maintains its faith in the judiciary and regrets that the Gandhis are being targeted to suppress opposition voices.

