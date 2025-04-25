Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Hails Central Government's Bold Decisions Amid Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami supports the Central Government's stringent measures, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. These actions underscore India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and aim to send a staunch message to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:55 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh and officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to victims of the April 22 terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. During a solemn gathering at the State Secretariat, Dhami and officials observed a two-minute silence honoring the loss of lives in the attack.

In the aftermath of the attack, CM Dhami endorsed the Central Government's firm stance, particularly the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. The decision emerged from a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a pivotal response to terrorism.

Describing the move as 'historic and tough,' CM Dhami remarked on India's resolute posture against terrorism, reflecting India's 'zero tolerance' policy. The suspension of the treaty underscores that 'blood and water cannot flow together,' aimed at dismantling Pakistan's terror infrastructure. Additionally, the closure of the Attari border check post and other diplomatic steps reinforce this message.

According to government sources, on the same day, Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Debashree Mukherjee notified her Pakistani counterpart that the Indus Waters Treaty would be held in abeyance immediately. This communication stressed shifts in circumstances necessitating treaty reassessments.

The April 22 attack saw militants target tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 deaths, including one Nepali national. In response, India took several diplomatic actions, including suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals and scaling down diplomatic personnel.

Signed in 1960 post-World Bank-mediated negotiations, the Indus Waters Treaty has historically managed water allocations between India and Pakistan amidst ongoing regional tensions. With fresh measures, India emphasizes its determination to counter terrorism decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

