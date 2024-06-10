Mass Displacement in Chiapas: Thousands Flee Amid Gang Violence

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday admitted that camps have been set up for approximately 4,200 people displaced from Tila, in southern Chiapas. This action follows a violent outbreak that forced townspeople to flee as armed gangs ravaged the area, burning homes and firing shots.

Over the weekend, state prosecutors confirmed it to be the largest displacement since 1997 in Chiapas. As residents spent days trapped in their homes, only freed by arriving army troops and state police, images surfaced of individuals fleeing with minimal belongings.

López Obrador labeled the conflict as internal among the town's residents, citing a prolonged land dispute, although experts point to criminal gangs and political agendas. The 'Autonomos' group, linked to drug trafficking, is suspected of inciting the violence that left at least two dead and 17 buildings burned.

