Water Wars: Delhi Alleges Haryana's Deliberate Water Supply Cut
Delhi Water Minister Atishi accused the Haryana government of deliberately reducing the water supply to the capital ahead of the elections. She claimed Haryana has been releasing less water, resulting in a significant shortage in Delhi. The Delhi government plans to take matter to the Supreme Court.
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Haryana government, accusing it of "deliberately" and "illegally" curtailing the water supply to the capital.
Speaking at a press conference, Atishi alleged Haryana's actions have left Delhi struggling to meet its daily water needs. She presented an affidavit from the Haryana government filed in the Supreme Court, asserting it reveals the state's misleading claims about adequate water supply to Delhi.
The minister elaborated that from May 23, right before the Delhi elections, Haryana significantly reduced the water quantities it releases, exacerbating the capital's water crisis. She announced plans to submit these findings to the Supreme Court and formally address the issue with Haryana's Chief Minister.
