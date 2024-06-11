Security Overhaul: Paramilitary Forces to Swap Guards for High-Risk Individuals
Security provided to some high-risk individuals in the country may undergo changes with the interchanging of paramilitary forces. This will cover political figures, ex-ministers, retired bureaucrats, and others. Despite speculations, officials clarified there's no immediate proposal. The plan, brewing since 2012, aims to refocus security agencies on specialized tasks.
The security detail for some high-risk individuals in the country is poised for potential overhaul, sources revealed. The proposed changes involve swapping paramilitary personnel assigned to protect political figures, ex-ministers, retired bureaucrats, among others.
Officials, however, emphasized on Tuesday that no such restructuring is imminent at the moment. This plan, under contemplation since 2012, aims to restructure the roles within security agencies.
The restructuring plan envisions repurposing security manpower to form commando strike teams situated in high-risk areas and around critical assets across the nation. The government believes that designated security forces should concentrate on their original mandates, such as counter-terrorism and anti-hijack missions.
Currently, about 45 high-risk individuals are guarded by paramilitary forces. The focus is to optimize manpower by reverting these forces to their specialized tasks, sources indicated.
