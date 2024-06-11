Massive Blaze Engulfs Plastic Pipe Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar District

A catastrophic fire broke out at a plastic pipe manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday morning, according to local police.

The inferno, which started around 7 am in the Pithampur industrial area, was so intense that it was visible from 10 km away. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the workforce arrived an hour after the fire erupted.

Firefighting efforts lasted 10 hours with at least 12 fire tenders from Pithampur, Dhar, and Indore involved in bringing the blaze under control by 6 pm, confirmed Pithampur police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi. Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit, and the factory management is currently assessing the damage.

