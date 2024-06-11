Police Arrest Man for Stealing Rs 1.47 Crore from Relative's House

In a startling development, law enforcement officials have apprehended a man named Vikas, accused of stealing Rs 1.47 crore from his own relative's residence. The incident transpired in the early hours of Tuesday under the Khatushyamji police station's jurisdiction in Sikar district, officials stated.

According to Rajaram, the Station House Officer of Khatushyamji police station, Vikas orchestrated the theft with two friends. Seizing an opportunity when his relative, Banshi, was away, the trio broke into the house and made away with the cash stored there overnight. The money, the SHO explained, was from a recent land sale by Banshi.

Police managed to catch Vikas in the Renwal area of Jaipur, but his accomplices remain at large. The officers have recovered the three bags filled with cash and are intensifying efforts to apprehend the other suspects.

