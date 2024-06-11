Left Menu

Police Arrest Man for Stealing Rs 1.47 Crore from Relative's House

A man named Vikas, along with two accomplices, was arrested for stealing Rs 1.47 crore from his relative's house in Sikar district. He took advantage of his relative being away to commit the crime. The police have recovered the stolen cash and are searching for the other two suspects.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:18 IST
Police Arrest Man for Stealing Rs 1.47 Crore from Relative's House
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, law enforcement officials have apprehended a man named Vikas, accused of stealing Rs 1.47 crore from his own relative's residence. The incident transpired in the early hours of Tuesday under the Khatushyamji police station's jurisdiction in Sikar district, officials stated.

According to Rajaram, the Station House Officer of Khatushyamji police station, Vikas orchestrated the theft with two friends. Seizing an opportunity when his relative, Banshi, was away, the trio broke into the house and made away with the cash stored there overnight. The money, the SHO explained, was from a recent land sale by Banshi.

Police managed to catch Vikas in the Renwal area of Jaipur, but his accomplices remain at large. The officers have recovered the three bags filled with cash and are intensifying efforts to apprehend the other suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024