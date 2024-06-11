Uttar Pradesh Approves New Transfer Policies for 2024-25

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday sanctioned a new transfer policy for Group A and B officers for the fiscal year 2024-25. This decision was confirmed via an official statement.

According to the policy, officers who have completed three years within a district or seven years within a division are eligible for transfer. All transfers must be finalized by June 30.

The transfer policy was among 42 proposals presented to the state cabinet for approval, 41 of which received the green light during the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna mentioned that the 2024-25 transfer policy largely follows the last year's guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)