Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Approves New Transfer Policies for 2024-25

The Uttar Pradesh government approved a new transfer policy for Group A and B officers for 2024-25. Officers with three years in a district or seven years in a division will be transferred by June 30. The policy was among 41 approved proposals during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh Approves New Transfer Policies for 2024-25
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday sanctioned a new transfer policy for Group A and B officers for the fiscal year 2024-25. This decision was confirmed via an official statement.

According to the policy, officers who have completed three years within a district or seven years within a division are eligible for transfer. All transfers must be finalized by June 30.

The transfer policy was among 42 proposals presented to the state cabinet for approval, 41 of which received the green light during the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna mentioned that the 2024-25 transfer policy largely follows the last year's guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024