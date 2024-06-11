Rajasthan Government Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation for Victims of Reasi Terror Attack

The Rajasthan government has pledged Rs 50 lakh in compensation and two contractual jobs for each family of the victims of the recent terror attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

After discussions with protesting locals, who demanded further compensation and government jobs, an agreement was reached. Protests ensued outside the Chomu police station, with demonstrators calling for Rs 1 crore compensation and government employment for the families.

The bodies of the four Chomu residents, including a toddler, who died in the attack, were transported back to their hometowns for final rituals. The state government is providing necessary support, said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, emphasizing their commitment during this period of immense grief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)