Rajasthan Government Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation for Victims of Reasi Terror Attack

Rajasthan government has announced Rs 50 lakh compensation and two contractual jobs to each of the families of those killed in the Reasi terror attack. After discussions with protesting locals, the state also agreed to allocate dairy booths to the dependents. The victims' bodies were brought to their hometowns for the last rites.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:07 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • India

The Rajasthan government has pledged Rs 50 lakh in compensation and two contractual jobs for each family of the victims of the recent terror attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

After discussions with protesting locals, who demanded further compensation and government jobs, an agreement was reached. Protests ensued outside the Chomu police station, with demonstrators calling for Rs 1 crore compensation and government employment for the families.

The bodies of the four Chomu residents, including a toddler, who died in the attack, were transported back to their hometowns for final rituals. The state government is providing necessary support, said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, emphasizing their commitment during this period of immense grief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

