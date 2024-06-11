Left Menu

AIKS Slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Appointment: Mandsaur Massacre Haunts New Agriculture Minister

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has condemned the appointment of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Agriculture Minister, criticizing him for his role in the Mandsaur incident where six farmers were killed in 2017. They also criticized the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi, calling it inadequate and diversionary.

Updated: 11-06-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:29 IST
The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has expressed strong condemnation over the appointment of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Union Minister of Agriculture. AIKS holds him responsible for the tragic Mandsaur incident in Madhya Pradesh, where six farmers lost their lives during police action in 2017.

In a recent statement, AIKS criticized the Union cabinet's decision to authorize the release of the 17th installment of the 'PM Kisan Nidhi,' labeling it an 'eyewash.' The organization accused the BJP-NDA of failing to learn from their electoral setbacks in 159 rural constituencies.

Furthermore, the AIKS reiterated the farmers' demand for a Minimum Support Price based on the Swaminathan Commission report at C2 plus 50 percent, along with guaranteed crop procurement. They slammed the BJP-NDA's pro-corporate policies, declaring them anti-farmer. According to AIKS, the financial aid offered under PM-KISAN is insufficient and diverts attention from the core issue of ensuring remunerative prices for farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

