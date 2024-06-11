Left Menu

Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa and Actress Arrested in Shocking Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and actress Pavithra Gowda have been arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, who allegedly made derogatory comments about Gowda. The incident has led to a comprehensive police investigation, with several other suspects arrested and produced before a Bengaluru Magistrate court.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:46 IST
Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and actress Pavithra Gowda were detained on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a man who allegedly posted derogatory comments about Gowda on social media, police sources revealed.

Darshan, dubbed the 'Challenging Star,' and 12 others were questioned following their custody in relation to the murder. The victim's body was discovered on June ninth. A Bengaluru Magistrate court remanded the suspects to six days of police custody after they were arrested.

Renukaswamy, associated with a pharmaceutical company from Chitradurga, was targeted due to his social media remarks about Gowda. Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed the identification of the deceased via CCTV footage and technical evidence, prompting a significant probe.

