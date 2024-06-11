Left Menu

Bombay HC Denies Bail to PFI Members Over Alleged 'Vision 2047' Plot

The Bombay High Court has refused bail to Razi Ahmed Khan, Unais Umar Khaiyyam Patel, and Kayyum Abdul Shaikh, alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Accused of plotting to transform India into an Islamic state by 2047, the court cited overwhelming evidence against them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:08 IST
Bombay HC Denies Bail to PFI Members Over Alleged 'Vision 2047' Plot
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has declined bail for three alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), citing their involvement in a plot to transform India into an Islamic state by 2047.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak rejected the bail pleas of Razi Ahmed Khan, Unais Umar Khaiyyam Patel, and Kayyum Abdul Shaikh. The court highlighted prima facie evidence against them, including their active participation in propagating the Vision-2047 document, which aims to overthrow the Government of India by criminal force.

The court further noted that the accused incited others to join their cause and systematically spread anti-national sentiment. Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad has accused the trio under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, alleging their participation in meetings to foster hatred against the government and spur division among Indians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024