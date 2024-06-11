Bombay HC Denies Bail to PFI Members Over Alleged 'Vision 2047' Plot
The Bombay High Court has refused bail to Razi Ahmed Khan, Unais Umar Khaiyyam Patel, and Kayyum Abdul Shaikh, alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Accused of plotting to transform India into an Islamic state by 2047, the court cited overwhelming evidence against them.
A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak rejected the bail pleas of Razi Ahmed Khan, Unais Umar Khaiyyam Patel, and Kayyum Abdul Shaikh. The court highlighted prima facie evidence against them, including their active participation in propagating the Vision-2047 document, which aims to overthrow the Government of India by criminal force.
The court further noted that the accused incited others to join their cause and systematically spread anti-national sentiment. Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad has accused the trio under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, alleging their participation in meetings to foster hatred against the government and spur division among Indians.
