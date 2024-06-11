Left Menu

Satnami Community Clash Sparks Political Blame Game in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar city, a protest by the Satnami community led to arson and violence, resulting in political accusations between state ministers and Congress leaders. Over 200 people were arrested, and the opposition dismissed the claims while highlighting a previous desecration incident that fueled the unrest.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted in Balodabazar, Chhattisgarh, as the Satnami community's protest escalated into extensive arson and violence, with over 200 arrests. State ministers accused Congress leaders of instigating the crowd, leading to a political blame game. The opposition rejected these allegations, citing the government's failure to address prior grievances.

During a press conference, Food Minister Dayaldas Baghel and Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma detailed the alleged involvement of Congress members in the demonstration, labeling it a premeditated effort to defame the ruling party. Vehicles and government buildings suffered significant damage.

In response, the Congress party dismissed the accusations as baseless, attributing the unrest to the administration's incompetence. The protest followed the desecration of a symbolic religious structure important to the Satnami community, stirring deep-seated resentment that culminated in Monday's violence.

