Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to Succeed Gen Manoj Pande as Army Chief

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi will succeed Gen Manoj Pande as the Chief of the Army Staff, announced by the government. Lt Gen Dwivedi, with extensive operational experience along the India-China and India-Pakistan borders, currently serves as Vice Chief of the Army Staff. He will assume the position on June 30, 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:46 IST
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant military reshuffle, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been named as the next Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding Gen Manoj Pande. The government made the announcement on Tuesday night, putting an end to widespread speculation about the essential appointment.

Lt Gen Dwivedi, who brings a wealth of operational experience from the frontiers with China and Pakistan, is currently the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. Gen Pande is set to retire on June 30.

In a strategic decision, the government extended Gen Pande's term by a month last month, right before his planned retirement on May 31. This move had led to speculation that Lt Gen Dwivedi might be bypassed for the top post.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi graduated from Sainik School, Rewa, and was commissioned into the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984. His nearly 40-year-long career has spanned various command, staff, instructional, and foreign roles.

