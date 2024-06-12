Guyanese Official Sanctioned by U.S. Over Bribery Allegations
Mae Thomas, Guyana's Permanent Secretary of the Labor Ministry, was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department over bribery allegations. As a result, she has been sent on leave. The sanctions also target Guyanese mining magnate Nazar Mohamed and his son. Guyana's Finance Ministry seeks more information from the U.S. on these sanctions.
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:29 IST
A Guyanese government official sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department over bribery allegations was sent on leave with immediate effect, the country said on Tuesday in a release.
Mae Thomas, Guyana's Permanent Secretary of the Labor Ministry, was sanctioned by Washington in connection with measures against Guyanese mining magnate Nazar Mohamed and his son.
Guyana's Finance Ministry and other government entities will request additional information from the U.S. on the sanctions, the government said in the release.
