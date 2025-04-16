Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Lifts Sanctions on Antal Rogan

The U.S. Treasury Department has lifted the sanctions previously imposed on Antal Rogan, an aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as announced on their official website. This development marks a significant diplomatic move and potentially eases tensions between the U.S. and Hungary.

The U.S. Treasury Department has officially decided to lift the sanctions that were previously placed on Antal Rogan, an aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The announcement was made through a notice on the Treasury Department's website on Tuesday.

This measure represents a notable turn of events, signaling a shift in the diplomatic stance of the U.S. towards Hungary.

The lifting of these sanctions might help mend relations and foster better diplomatic ties between the United States and Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

