U.S. Treasury Lifts Sanctions on Antal Rogan

The U.S. Treasury Department has officially decided to lift the sanctions that were previously placed on Antal Rogan, an aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The announcement was made through a notice on the Treasury Department's website on Tuesday.

This measure represents a notable turn of events, signaling a shift in the diplomatic stance of the U.S. towards Hungary.

The lifting of these sanctions might help mend relations and foster better diplomatic ties between the United States and Hungary.

