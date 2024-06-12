Tragic Blaze in Kuwait Claims Over 40 Lives, Majority Indians

A devastating fire in Kuwait city claimed the lives of over 40 people, mostly Indian labourers. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed profound shock, promising comprehensive support from the Indian embassy. Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited Al-Adan hospital, where most of the injured were admitted, ensuring them full assistance.

According to officials, the victims are primarily from Kerala. ''Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured,'' Jaishankar stated on X.

The health ministry of Kuwait reported that the injured were treated in multiple hospitals, with most in stable condition. The situation is still evolving as embassy officials gather more details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)