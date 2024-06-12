Left Menu

Tragic Blaze in Kuwait Claims Over 40 Lives, Majority Indians

A devastating fire in a building housing labourers in Kuwait city killed over 40 people, mostly Indians. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock and assured full assistance. Indian ambassador Adarsh Swaika visited injured victims in Al-Adan hospital. The number of casualties and injuries is still being confirmed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:14 IST
Tragic Blaze in Kuwait Claims Over 40 Lives, Majority Indians
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire in Kuwait city claimed the lives of over 40 people, mostly Indian labourers. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed profound shock, promising comprehensive support from the Indian embassy. Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited Al-Adan hospital, where most of the injured were admitted, ensuring them full assistance.

According to officials, the victims are primarily from Kerala. ''Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured,'' Jaishankar stated on X.

The health ministry of Kuwait reported that the injured were treated in multiple hospitals, with most in stable condition. The situation is still evolving as embassy officials gather more details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024