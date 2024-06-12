Salman Khan Statement Recorded by Mumbai Police After Galaxy Apartments Firing

Mumbai Police on Wednesday took the statement of Bollywood icon Salman Khan in relation to the shooting incident that took place outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in April, confirmed an official source.

Crime branch officers visited the Bandra-based apartment complex where Khan resides, to conduct the inquiry. On April 14, two men on motorbikes fired several rounds outside the building, creating a scare.

The shooters, identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later apprehended in Gujarat, with police alleging the involvement of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In total, six individuals were arrested in connection to the case. Tragic news followed with one of them, Anuj Thapan, reportedly hanging himself in police custody on May 1.

