Delhi's Water Woes: High Court Demands Answers from Haryana

The Delhi High Court has asked the governments of Delhi and Haryana to respond to a plea accusing Haryana officials of deliberately reducing water supply to Delhi during peak summer. The court issued notices and scheduled further hearing for July 24, addressing allegations of malafide intentions from Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:16 IST
The Delhi High Court has directed the governments of Delhi and Haryana to respond to a contempt plea against Haryana officials for allegedly reducing water supply to Delhi, exacerbating the city's ongoing water crisis.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notices on Wednesday, tasking both state governments and senior officers from Haryana's Department of Irrigation and Water Resources to provide replies within three weeks. The court has set the next hearing for July 24.

The plea, filed by advocate SB Tripathi, claims Haryana deliberately cut water supply to Delhi in peak summer, violating a prior court order promising sufficient water allocation. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also weighed in, criticizing the AAP government for mismanaging water resources and failing to control the tanker mafia while questioning why water can't be reliably supplied via pipelines instead.

