Kuwait Fire Tragedy Claims Over 40 Lives, Mostly Indians

A fire in Southern Kuwait's Al-Mangaf building killed over 40 people, primarily Indian laborers. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions. Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation. An investigation is underway to apprehend the building's owner and janitor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:26 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire in Southern Kuwait's Al-Mangaf building has claimed over 40 lives, primarily Indian laborers, with the toll expected to rise, officials reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as 'saddening,' emphasizing that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to aid the victims.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed profound shock, noting that full assistance would be provided to the affected families. Initial reports indicate most deaths were due to smoke inhalation. Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah has ordered an investigation.

