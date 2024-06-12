Left Menu

Juvenile Justice: Teen's Role in Fatal Car Crash Sparks Controversy

The Juvenile Justice Board has extended the observation home remand of a 17-year-old involved in a fatal car crash in Pune. The teen's continued stay is for safety and ongoing investigation. His release is contested due to possible interference in the case, including alleged evidence tampering by his family.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:08 IST
The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday extended the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal car crash until June 25. The decision followed a request from Pune police to ensure his safety and uninterrupted investigation.

The incident, which occurred on May 19, claimed the lives of two IT engineers, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, when the Porsche driven by the teenager, identified as the son of builder Vishal Agrawal, crashed into their motorbike. Police allege the teen was under the influence of alcohol.

Arguments from both the prosecution and defense were heard, with the police highlighting potential risks if the teen were released now, including the alleged swapping of his blood samples. The minor's parents and other individuals have been detained in connection with various related charges.

