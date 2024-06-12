Left Menu

Delhi Diamond Scam Foiled: Three Arrested in Jewellery Heist

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police arrested three men involved in a diamond scam. Two were caught replacing genuine diamonds with fake ones, while another bought the stolen jewels. The arrests followed the examination of CCTV footage and confessions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:10 IST
Delhi Diamond Scam Foiled: Three Arrested in Jewellery Heist
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police have successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a daring jewellery heist. The incident, which took place on June 6, saw the accused replace genuine diamonds with fake stones and subsequently escape. The main suspects, identified as Sagar Gupta and Chander Shekhar, used a cunning ruse to scam a showroom worker by requesting to verify the diamonds' authenticity before purchase.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan, the showroom's employee was sent along with the accused to Karol Bagh for verification. However, midway, Gupta and Shekhar swapped the real diamonds with fake ones and returned them, claiming they were not genuine. Upon returning to the showroom, the employee realized the deception and reported it to his employer.

CCTV footage and diligent police work led to the arrest of Gupta in Gurgaon and Shekhar in Haridwar. Further investigation revealed that the stolen diamonds were sold to Madhusudhan Aggarwal, a family friend of Gupta. All three diamonds were recovered from Aggarwal's possession, bringing the case to a successful close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024