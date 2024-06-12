Delhi Diamond Scam Foiled: Three Arrested in Jewellery Heist

Delhi police have successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a daring jewellery heist. The incident, which took place on June 6, saw the accused replace genuine diamonds with fake stones and subsequently escape. The main suspects, identified as Sagar Gupta and Chander Shekhar, used a cunning ruse to scam a showroom worker by requesting to verify the diamonds' authenticity before purchase.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan, the showroom's employee was sent along with the accused to Karol Bagh for verification. However, midway, Gupta and Shekhar swapped the real diamonds with fake ones and returned them, claiming they were not genuine. Upon returning to the showroom, the employee realized the deception and reported it to his employer.

CCTV footage and diligent police work led to the arrest of Gupta in Gurgaon and Shekhar in Haridwar. Further investigation revealed that the stolen diamonds were sold to Madhusudhan Aggarwal, a family friend of Gupta. All three diamonds were recovered from Aggarwal's possession, bringing the case to a successful close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)