Russian Missile Attack on Kryvyi Rih Claims Lives, President Zelenskiy Urges Stronger Air Defences

A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday resulted in six deaths and 11 injuries, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported. He emphasized the need for Ukraine and its allies to bolster air defenses against continuous Russian terror attacks.
"Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, should strengthen air defences," he said on the Telegram messaging app.
