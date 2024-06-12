Russian Missile Attack on Kryvyi Rih Claims Lives, President Zelenskiy Urges Stronger Air Defences

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday killed six people and injured 11 others, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

"Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, should strengthen air defences," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

