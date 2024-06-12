Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Probes Impact on Tamils in Kuwait Fire Victims

The Tamil Nadu government is investigating whether Tamils were among those killed in a recent fire in Kuwait that claimed around 50 lives, mostly Indians. Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed officials to provide medical assistance to any injured Tamils and liaison with the Indian Embassy and Tamil associations in Kuwait.

The Tamil Nadu government is conducting inquiries to determine if Tamils were among the victims of a devastating fire in Kuwait that claimed around 50 lives, mostly Indians, early Wednesday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils to obtain information about any injured Tamils and ensure they receive necessary medical assistance. Support efforts are being coordinated with the Indian Embassy and Tamil associations in Kuwait.

The Commissionerate's helpline numbers, +91 1800 309 3793 (within India) and +91 80 6900 9900, +91 80 6900 9901 (for international calls), have been made available for assistance. The fire occurred in a six-story building in southern Kuwait housing laborers.

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

