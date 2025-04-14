Left Menu

Axar Patel Penalized as Delhi Capitals Stumble Against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel was fined for a slow over-rate during their match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Despite Karun Nair's strong performance, DC lost by 12 runs. Patel cited middle-order mistakes and run-outs as reasons for the loss, ending their winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:59 IST
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel (Photo: IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant setback for the Delhi Capitals, skipper Axar Patel faced a fine for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against the Mumbai Indians in the 29th clash of the IPL 2025, held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The infraction marked the team's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, resulting in a fine of Rs 12 lakh, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Despite a remarkable 89-run innings by Karun Nair in his IPL return, Delhi Capitals faltered towards the end, suffering a spectacular batting collapse including a hat-trick of run-outs. This outcome allowed Mumbai Indians to clinch a 12-run victory, halting DC's four-match winning streak and altering their standings, with DC in second place and MI in seventh with two wins and four losses.

Post-match, Axar Patel reflected on the defeat, emphasizing strategic lapses and middle-order failures. He attributed the loss to 'soft dismissals' and poor shot selections, affirming that relying on lower order batters was risky. Patel mentioned initial pitch difficulties and praised bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav. However, he advised the team to put this game behind them and focus on the future, acknowledging standout performances from MI's Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Naman Dhir, who helped secure a formidable score of 205/5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

