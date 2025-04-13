Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Triumph Over Delhi Capitals with Bizarre Finish

Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians by 12 runs and suffered their first defeat of the Indian Premier League season. Karun Nair's 89 runs weren't enough to secure a win as the Capitals faltered towards the end, losing their final three wickets to a hat-trick of run-outs by Jasprit Bumrah.

Updated: 13-04-2025 23:56 IST
The Delhi Capitals faced their first setback in the current Indian Premier League season on Sunday, falling to the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. The match dimmed the Capitals' chances of dominating the league, while giving Mumbai a fighting chance at playoff contention.

Karun Nair was the star for Delhi, scoring 89 runs. However, despite his efforts, the team's batting lineup crumbled, ending at 193 after losing their last three wickets to run-outs. Meanwhile, Mumbai's strategy, powered by Tilak Varma's 59 runs, managed to post an impressive 205-5.

The victory propelled Mumbai to seventh place, marking their second win in six games. Despite early dismissals, including Rohit Sharma's at 18, Mumbai capitalized on spinners like Kuldeep Yadav to ultimately outperform Delhi. In Jaipur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a nine-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

