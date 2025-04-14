Heart-Stopping Victory: Mumbai Indians Turn the Tide

Hardik Pandya heaped praise on 'impact sub' Karn Sharma for playing a crucial role in Mumbai Indians' 12-run triumph over Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The victory put Mumbai Indians back on track in the IPL campaign, with Sharma's three-wicket haul being pivotal.

At one stage, Delhi Capitals seemed set for an easy victory at 119 for one, but a series of missteps led to their collapse at 193 in the 19th over. Spinner Karn Sharma was brought into attack on the suggestion of skipper Rohit Sharma, leading to a pivotal shift in momentum.

Despite a whirlwind 89 from Karun Nair, Delhi suffered three consecutive run-outs, dashing their hopes of a win. Mumbai's aggressive strategy in both batting and fielding, alongside a notable performance by Tilak Varma and others, ensured their victory.

